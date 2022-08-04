A stormy pattern takes over

Isolated storms to the south have prompted a FLASH FLOOD WARNING in Owen County until 6:30 a.m. A slow moving thunderstorm has produced between 2 to 3 inches of rainfall between Sanders and Owenton.
Isolated showers and storms will mainly be on the radar in northern Kentucky early Thursday morning before fading and leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky to start to the day. Temperatures are in the mid 70s.
We won't see a ton of rain activity between 7 a.m. and noon but after that point, scattered showers and storms will be possible for the rest of the day. A slow moving area of low pressure is moving into the Ohio Valley and effectively stalling for a few days. Today, there's a little more energy to tap into as highs rise to 87 degrees. This could lead to an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds possible.
Rain chances decrease overnight but it's not completely out of the question. Otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy with a low of 70.
Friday brings more rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow.
Scattered storms will again be possible on Saturday as this same area of low pressure is still hanging out in the Ohio Valley. Saturday's high comes in around 87. Sunday's rain chances drop to 20% as the high increases to 89.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 75
THURSDAY
Scattered afternoon storms
A few stronger storms possible
High: 87
THURSDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 70
FRIDAY
Scattered showers and storms
Mostly cloudy, muggy
High: 84
FRIDAY NIGHT
Spotty storm chance
Staying muggy
Low: 71
