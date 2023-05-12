A stormy pattern begins and hangs around for the weekend

We are officially entering a stormy pattern here in the Ohio Valley as low pressure moves closer and closer the next few days.

We'll see our first, isolated showers developing this morning between 7 and 9 a.m. These will lift northeast and not last very long. Temperatures then warm to the upper 70s and it will be muggy outside. Scattered showers and isolated storms then develop in the early afternoon hours and this will continue for the rest of the day. This hit or miss activity will produce downpours at times. Severe weather is not expected today.

Jennifer Ketchmark Early afternoon showers



Jennifer Ketchmark Friday evening showers



We'll see a lull in rain activity overnight with a low of 63 degrees.

Saturday's forecast will be a repeat performance. We'll warm to 79 and it will be muggy outside. Rain chances are lower in the morning hours and then pick up more in the afternoon with the combination of heat and humidity. A cold front is also settling in from the north during the day, which should help produce a few of our showers and storms. Again, severe weather is not expected.

Mother's Day is looking less stormy, but I still can't rule out a few showers and isolated storms during the day. This same system is still slowly moving through the area and it keeps in a 30% chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s and it stays muggy.

MORNING RUSH

Slight rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 64

FRIDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Slight chance

Muggy

Low: 63

SATURDAY

Scattered storms

Warm and muggy

High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT

Slight chance

Warm and muggy

Low: 61

MOTHER'S DAY

Mostly cloudy

Hit or miss rain chance

High: 76

