A soggy Tuesday and Wednesday forecast

We are looking at two days in a row with rain through the majority of the day. So here's a breakdown of what you need to know.

Tuesday's rainfall is already coming up from the south and we'll see scattered showers for the morning drive, including a few hit or miss downpours. Temperatures are in the mid 40s.

Rain turns widespread late this morning and into the afternoon. A lot of this precipitation will be light and no lightning is expected. Temperatures warm to 59 this afternoon.

We'll see a break in rainfall in the overnight hours as the sky stays cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

Showers will be back again on Wednesday but the timing is a little different. Rain should hold off for the morning rush, giving us a drier drive into work. But by 9 to 10 a.m., scattered showers and isolated storm chances begin. This will continue throughout the afternoon and taper off to the east around 7 to 8 p.m. Unlike Tuesday, it is possible to hear some rumbles of thunder but I'm not seeing any strong indications that we'll see any severe weather.

Thursday's forecast is mostly cloudy and seasonal with a high of 58.

Friday's forecast is the one you might not want to listen to! We'll see a chance for a wintry mix throughout the day with cooler temperatures in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Overcast

Low: 46

TUESDAY

Rounds of rain

Overcast

High: 61

TUESDAY NIGHT

Brief lull in rainfall

Overcast

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely again

Isolated storms

High: 61

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain fades

Mostly cloudy

Low: 43

