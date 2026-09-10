A soggy Thursday forecast with rain likely

Showers and storms moved through the area overnight, leading to flash flooding concerns in Highland County. 2-5" of rain has fallen in the area and there are reports of water flowing over SR 73 near the fairgrounds. This is described as a life-threatening situation. Do not drive into flooded areas. Turn around and head to higher ground. The flash flood warning is in effect until 7 a.m. This extends into Pike County as well.

WCPO Flash flood Warning

The chance for rain is low this morning as we get into the peak morning rush. The sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s.

New rounds of storms will develop as we head throughout the day, slowly moving across the Tri-State.

This could again lead to isolated flooding. Rain chances increase after 10 a.m. and rain is likely from noon to 5 p.m. After that, the rain activity moves to the east and fades. Highs only reach 80 degrees this afternoon.

WCPO Thursday 3 p.m.

Clouds will linger for Friday, keeping the heat in check. Temperatures start in the mid 60s and warm to 80 by 4 p.m. We should be good to go for Friday night football games.

We are going to see more rounds of showers and storms on Saturday. Early morning showers are expected, along with a few rumbles of thunder. Then additional scattered showers and storms will develop during the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday's forecast still looks dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. We will be good to go for the Bengals home opener.

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Showers likely

Isolated storms

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Still muggy

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal temperatures

High: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild and dry

Low: 65

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