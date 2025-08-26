A real Goldilocks forecast, and it's not over yet

It feels like a collective "wow" was said on Monday. The forecast was spectacular, and it will be again for several days to come.

Canadian air has settled into the Ohio Valley, and it will keep the forecast dry and mild for the rest of the week, and it should highly influence our forecast for Labor Day weekend as well.

For Tuesday, temperatures start in the mid to low 50s under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will warm to 69 by noon and then up to 73 by 3 p.m. This is more than 10 degrees below normal. Humidity isn't noticeable and winds are in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. You'll probably notice a few clouds pop in the early afternoon hours as well.

WCPO Tuesday Lunch Forecast

We'll cool to the mid to low 50s again tonight. When the air is this dry, it makes it easy for temperatures to cool quickly at night.

Wednesday starts with sunshine and then we'll see a few more clouds in for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

Realistically, I'm not seeing any guaranteed rain chances in the 9 Day Forecast. At times, the models try to hint and minor chances, but even that isn't going to be enough to water your lawn or flowers.

Labor Day weekend looks dry and mild with highs in the upper 70s!

WCPO Labor Day Weekend

