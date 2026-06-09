A rainy pattern continues, and humidity levels remain high

There is no doubt about it today; it is warm and very humid as we head out the door. That moisture will come into play today with more chances for showers and storms.

The sky is mostly cloudy and temperatures are in the upper 60s as we head out the door today. Prior to 9 a.m., we won't see much on the radar. But after 9 a.m., isolated showers and storms are expected to develop and this rain activity will be hit or miss for much of the day. The weather models seem to keep focusing the midday rain in our eastern locations, but that doesn't mean that people closer to Cincinnati or into Indiana should let their guard down. We'll see new, isolated showers and storms still developing later in the afternoon and into this evening in those areas too.

Overall, severe weather is not expected today. There is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and that could lead to heavy downpours with thunderstorms today. We'll warm to 81 this afternoon with a southwest wind at 10 mph.

Scattered storm chances will continue tonight as lows only cool to 70 degrees.

Wednesday will bring another chance for showers and storms. Again, we'll see a spotty chance throughout the daylight hours and heavy rainfall will happen at times. But it's the heat and humidity that will impact everyone. Highs rise to 88 degrees tomorrow, but with dew points in the mid 70s, that's going to yield feels-like temperatures between 96-100 degrees.

Thusrday will be another hot and very humid day. The high again reaches 88 with heat index values in the upper 90s. The rain chance is lower, but isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out yet again.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated shower chance

Mostly cloudy, muggy

Low: 69

TUESDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

High: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered storms continue

Mostly cloudy

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Scattered storms, very humid

Warmer, feels closer to 100 degrees

High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Isolated rain chance

Staying very muggy

Low: 72

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