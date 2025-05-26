A rain-free Memorial Day forecast

The forecast looks promising for your outdoor Memorial Day plans!

The sky will start mostly sunny this morning with a low of 53 degrees. Temperatures will rise to 65 by noon as it turns partly cloudy. We'll top out at 70 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be light from the east-northeast at 5 to 12 mph. The entire day will be dry.

Scattered showers and storms will move into the area after midnight and will be on the radar through the night and during Tuesday's forecast as well. Severe weather is not expected with this system. As for temperatures, we'll start at 54 on Tuesday morning and warm to 66 degrees. This leaves us 10 degrees below normal.

Wednesday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high of 72 degrees. The departing low-pressure system will keep clouds in the area for the day, along with some spotty light showers.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 53

MEMORIAL DAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 70

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Scattered storms begin

Low: 54

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered storms

High: 66

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 58

