A rain-free Memorial Day forecast

Rain holds off until late tonight
Scouts place flags at West Chester Township Cemetery for Memorial Day
In preparation for Memorial Day, dozens of volunteers, including about eight Cub Scout and Webelo Packs, placed flags at the West Chester Township Cemetery on Saturday, May 26, 2018. The oldest grave in the cemetery belongs to John Beckett, the only Revolutionary War veteran buried there.
The forecast looks promising for your outdoor Memorial Day plans!

The sky will start mostly sunny this morning with a low of 53 degrees. Temperatures will rise to 65 by noon as it turns partly cloudy. We'll top out at 70 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be light from the east-northeast at 5 to 12 mph. The entire day will be dry.

Scattered showers and storms will move into the area after midnight and will be on the radar through the night and during Tuesday's forecast as well. Severe weather is not expected with this system. As for temperatures, we'll start at 54 on Tuesday morning and warm to 66 degrees. This leaves us 10 degrees below normal.

Wednesday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high of 72 degrees. The departing low-pressure system will keep clouds in the area for the day, along with some spotty light showers.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 53

MEMORIAL DAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 70

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Scattered storms begin
Low: 54

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Scattered storms
High: 66

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 58

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

