A picture-perfect finish to the weekend

Sunday is shaping up to be one of those picturesque days to wrap up the weekend. After some valley fog and cool temperatures early on, get ready for a sun shiny day.

This afternoon, sunshine will take over with highs climbing near 84. Humidity stays low and a light north breeze keeps it feeling pleasant. It’s a great day to be outside.

Tonight, skies remain clear with calm winds. Areas of fog may return, especially in river valleys. Overnight lows will dip to around 59.

It’s worth noting that our average late September highs are usually in the mid-70s. That means we’re running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal, and that trend will continue into the workweek.

Sunny and warm with highs near 83 and light northeast wind in the afternoon. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 50s.

Another sunny day Tuesday with highs near 81.

Dry weather holds steady through the week, with little to no chance of rain except a slight chance Wednesday. The slight chance depends on the movement of a developing tropical system.

Tropical Update:

Out in the Atlantic, two systems are worth watching. Hurricane Humberto is a major hurricane, but it’s expected to curve back out to sea. The only land area at risk is Bermuda, which may feel the outer edge of Humberto on Tuesday.

Closer to the U.S., Tropical Depression Nine is taking aim at the Southeast coast, especially the Carolina's. This system could bring heavy rain, flooding concerns, and tropical-storm-force winds through midweek.

Here at home, the setup along the coast and steering winds will keep that system from pushing inland toward us. Bottom line: rain chances for Cincinnati are fading fast. Expect sunshine, warm afternoons, and cool nights for several days.

SUNDAY

Sunny skies

Nice

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear skies

Calm

Low: 59

MONDAY

Sunny skies

Nice

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear skies

Calm

Low: 60

