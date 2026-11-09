A nice warmup for a few days before a blast of colder air

It's a victory Monday after the Bengals win but it's also a winning forecast.

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 30s and a frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

Sunshine will be in our sky today and this helps warm up our temperatures a bit more. Highs are expected in the mid 60s this afternoon with a light northwest wind.

Temperatures fall to the upper 30s and low 40s again tonight.

We'll see another sunny forecast on Tuesday. Highs increase to 67 degrees under a sunny sky and a light southwest wind.

A cold front moves through the Ohio Valley late Wednesday. This should bring in rain for us by Wednesday evening and into Thursday's forecast. But the same area of low pressure stalls to our north Thursday and Friday and this will bring in much cooler air to the area. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 50s but by Friday the high will only reach 45.

It's also possible that by Thursday night and Friday morning we could see our first flurries of the season.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 42

MONDAY

Sunshine

Milder

High: 64

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 41

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Warmer

High: 67

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 43

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