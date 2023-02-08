A mild Wednesday with rain returning this evening

We are looking at another day where there's a good chance for rain but it all comes down to the timing because it won't be a washout!

The morning is dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. We'll still be dry through the early afternoon as temperatures warm to 52 degrees. It's around 4 to 5 p.m. that light rain comes in from the southwest and spreads northeast. For the rest of the evening, scattered showers are expected. Most of this will be light rain but an occasional moderate shower will be possible too.

Spotty rain chances continue overnight and we'll still have scattered, light showers on the radar Thursday morning. Winds will also be increasing tonight from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Rain will be on the move through about 11 a.m. on Thursday as the cold front passes. After that, the day is dry with decreasing clouds. But this is NOT the story you should focus on for Thursday. The wind is the story. A high wind watch has been issued to the northwest already where wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible. This includes Fayette and Union County (IN). For the rest of the Tri-State, the prognosis is sustained winds at 20 to 30 mph during the day with wind gusts up to 55 mph. This will be high enough to cause tree limbs to come down and lead to some power outages. The NWS has also issued a WIND ADVISORY for Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to these high wind concerns.

An additional chance for precipitation is on the horizon for Friday and it looks like a rain/snow mix chance, leaning more toward snow late in the day. But I will say, the morning models came in with almost no precipitation with this system for Friday, so we'll have to watch and see what's going on as it may be shifting to a drier day.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cooler start

Low: 34

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Rain after 5 p.m.

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Winds increase

Low: 48

THURSDAY

Morning showers to mostly cloudy

Very windy, gusts up to 55 mph

High: 59

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Breezy

Low: 37

