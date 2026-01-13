A mild, easy Tuesday before snow chances and much colder air

If there's any takeaway from today's forecast, get outside and enjoy the warmth while it's here!

Highs climb to 50 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. It will be breezy today with winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. But by far, this is the most enjoyable day on the 9-day forecast. After this, get ready for cold temperatures and snow chances.

WCPO Tuesday Forecast

Light rain will arrive late Tuesday evening, mainly after 8 p.m. This will be light rainfall as our first cold front passes.

WCPO Light rain late Tuesday

Isolated, light showers will continue on Wednesday morning with temperatures around 40 degrees to start the day. Then, another cold front moves through, bringing more cold air. This will lead to falling temperatures in the afternoon hours, eventually getting into the mid 30s by the evening rush. This front also brings some precipitation so that at times will be a wintry mix as temperatures cool, eventually some isolated snow showers after 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Accumulations aren't looking large, with a dusting to a 1/2" in hit or miss spots.

WCPO Wednesday afternoon wintry mix

Thursday will be dry but much colder! We'll start the day at 19 and only warm to 26 degrees.

Friday and Saturday bring our next snow chances. A clipper system will move across the Great Lakes region and some of that snow will make it into the Ohio Valley as well. This means we'll see spotty, light snow at times on both Friday and Saturday. It isn't looking like a big event for us, with most models under 1.5" of snow over the two days, but we will need to watch out for some slick spots.

WCPO Friday morning

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 33

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy, breezy

Late evening rainfall

High: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT

Light showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY

Falling temperatures

Wintry mix to a light snow chance

High: 43

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Chance for isolated snow showers and flurries

Mostly cloudy and colder

Low: 19

