A Halloween forecast full of TRICKS this year

It's a Halloween forecast that is more about the tricks than treats this year.

Tricks: Cold air, breezy northwest wind and flurries possible

Treats: You get candy later

Okay, the day isn't a total disappointment, but this is reminder that you'll want layers tonight when the kids head out. Even this morning a coat is necessary! Temperatures start in the mid to upper 20s and we are under a FREEZE WARNING until 10 a.m. across the Tri-State.

The sky will be mostly sunny this morning and a few clouds will pop in this afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 45 degrees by 3 p.m.

Trick or Treat hours begin for most around 6 p.m. and the temperature will be sitting at 40 at that point. But with a breezy northwest wind, it's going to feel like 30 degrees! Temperatures will dip quickly. By 8 p.m., it will be 35 degrees with a wind chill closer to 24 degrees.

WCPO Wind Chill Forecast



Bottom line, bundle up and move quickly to stay warm!

Wednesday will be another cold forecast. We'll start at 27 and warm to 45 degrees. The sky will be sunny.

Thursday is mostly sunny and similar but we'll warm to 52 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Hard freeze

Low: 28

HALLOWEEN

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Evening flurries possible

High: 45

TUESDAY NIGHT

Flurries end

Partly cloudy

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Chilly again

High: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cold, hard freeze

Low: 29

