A gorgeous start to the work week

We already had a nice end to the weekend, why not roll out another fantastic forecast?

Today's forecast will end up warm, dry and near record-breaking! Temperatures start around 38 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky. By noon, clouds start to decrease, eventually revealing a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon hours. Temperatures rise to 63 degrees. Today's record at CVG is 66 degrees set back in 1883.

WCPO Monday high temperatures



A cold front will pass tonight. This feature mainly brings in more cloud cover. Technically, the front also brings in a rain chance but it probably won't result in much for us, maybe a few sprinkles for some. Tonight we will cool to 38 degrees.

Tuesday will be cooler behind the front. Temperatures rise to 46 degrees, which is a few degrees above normal for early February. The sky will start with some clouds but we'll see more sunshine throughout the afternoon.

Another rain-maker is coming in on Wednesday and Thursday. It's possible that we could see a brief period of freezing rain on Wednesday morning when this system first arrives but as temperatures climb, we'll get into rain showers for the rest of the day. Highs on Wednesday end up in the upper 40s. More rain is expected on Thursday with a high of 56 degrees.

WCPO Watching Wednesday morning



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Some fog to the north

Low: 38

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 63

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 38

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Moisture building to the south

Low: 33

