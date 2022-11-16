A few snow showers today, when we have the best chance

We are looking at another cloudy day here in the Tri-State with cold temperatures. We'll only warm to 39 this afternoon with winds from the southwest at 10 mph. This means wind chills will be in the mid to low 30s this afternoon.

Also coming in today is a little more precipitation. We're already getting reports of drizzle this morning. But as we get into the afternoon hours, a weak system will pass through and this will produce some isolated snow showers. While some may get nothing out of this snow chance, I can't rule out a dusting of snow, up to potentially a 1/4" of accumulation. Road temperatures are still sitting above freezing so most of this should melt when it hits the pavement.

We are still facing more cold air on Thursday. We'll only warm to 37 under a mostly cloudy sky. And again, I wouldn't rule out flurries.

Friday is our coldest day of the work week and honestly for much of the extended forecast! We'll only warm to 32 under a partly cloudy sky.

It's the overnight hours that just down right frigid this week. We'll drop into the upper teens for Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning.

