A few rain/snow showers leftover this morning

We have a few rain/snow showers on radar this morning. These are very scattered. It is mainly impacting the eastern half of the viewing area. Most of this will end in the afternoon. For anyone tailgating this morning for the Bengals game, temperatures are starting off above freezing in the mid 30s. Expect a few light rain showers that could easily change into a mix. If you're heading out to the game, temperatures will remain in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are not budging very much today because of the cloud cover.

Besides the brief mix this morning, we can expect a windy day with speeds of 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight, will be cooler. Lows fall to the mid 20s with mostly cloudy conditions. We should stay dry overnight.

Monday is mostly cloudy and slightly warmer. Highs reach the low 40s. The majority of the day will stay dry. We are watching rain moving in Monday evening, becoming heavy overnight. That rain continues for Tuesday with a blast of cold air behind it. We're still a couple of days out, so watch for more updates!

TODAY

Early wintry mix

Mostly cloudy

High: 37

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 27

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slightly warmer

High: 42

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain moving in

Heavy at times

Low: 35

