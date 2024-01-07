Watch Now
A few rain/snow showers leftover this morning

Mostly cloudy afternoon
Emily Hanford-Ostmann
Clouds pass in front of the sun in Kenwood, Ohio.
Posted at 5:23 AM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 05:23:59-05

We have a few rain/snow showers on radar this morning. These are very scattered. It is mainly impacting the eastern half of the viewing area. Most of this will end in the afternoon. For anyone tailgating this morning for the Bengals game, temperatures are starting off above freezing in the mid 30s. Expect a few light rain showers that could easily change into a mix. If you're heading out to the game, temperatures will remain in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are not budging very much today because of the cloud cover.

Besides the brief mix this morning, we can expect a windy day with speeds of 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight, will be cooler. Lows fall to the mid 20s with mostly cloudy conditions. We should stay dry overnight.

Monday is mostly cloudy and slightly warmer. Highs reach the low 40s. The majority of the day will stay dry. We are watching rain moving in Monday evening, becoming heavy overnight. That rain continues for Tuesday with a blast of cold air behind it. We're still a couple of days out, so watch for more updates!

TODAY
Early wintry mix
Mostly cloudy
High: 37

TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 27

MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slightly warmer
High: 42

MONDAY NIGHT
Rain moving in
Heavy at times
Low: 35

