A few more warm days

A few showers passed through the area overnight but that will not carry into the day's forecast. The sky will be mostly cloudy at sunrise with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Clouds break early in the day, revealing a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today, topping out in the mid 70s. But this is still above normal! Seasonal highs by mid October should be closer to 67.

We'll have a cooler night as temperatures dip to the mid 50s.

The sky is mostly cloudy again on Wednesday as the temperature stays on the warm side. We should top out at 79 degrees. Thursday is similar with a high of 81 and a slight rain chance.

Rain returns on Friday and early Saturday, bringing a big change in temperatures for the Tri-State. We'll cool to the mid to upper 60s this weekend!

