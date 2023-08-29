A few more clouds today but overall, another great day

Get ready for another stunning day in Tri-State. The only real difference today is that we'll see more clouds in the afternoon hours.

Temperatures start in the mid 50s under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 75 by noon and clouds start to move back in ahead of a cold front. The afternoon hours will be partly cloudy with a high of 83. And yet again, we won't notice humidity.

A cold front passes through the Tri-State later this evening and overnight and while it could produce a stray shower, the likelihood of rain is incredibly small. We'll cool to 60 tonight.

After the front passes, temperatures cool on Wednesday. We'll only warm to 78 tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky. And yes, humidity is a non-issue again! Wednesday night brings another full moon for the month of August, which makes it a blue moon!

Thursday is mostly sunny with a high of 80. Friday's forecast turns a little more seasonal with a high of 86 a few clouds. It will be a nice evening for Friday night football and not as oppressive as last week.

The weekend brings the start of our next heatwave. Temperatures will be in the 90s both days and that will spill into next week. Humidity is expected to slowly rise too.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cooler and refreshing

Low: 56

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool and refreshing

Low: 54

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========