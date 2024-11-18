A few mild days before a big cool down and a chance for snow

The weekend brought a nice break in the clouds but as we kick off the work week, settle into the thought of clouds being around, because that's going to be a big feature this week. But the other big thing happening is a chance for snow!

Our Monday forecast is one of the nicest of the week. Temperatures will start in the low 50s and warm to 65 in the afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy.

Rain is moving back into the Tri-State for Monday night and into the first half of Tuesday's forecast. The most likely window for rain is from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. After that, clouds will decrease in the afternoon as temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

And then, get ready for the cool down!

Cooler air will move in on Wednesday as winds increase from the west at 15 to 20 mph. The sky will be overcast and should see a few spotty showers.

Colder air rushes in on Thursday and with it, our first chance for snow this season! Temperatures start at 34 that morning and warm to 41 in the afternoon. Scattered snow showers mixed will rain will be possible. It will also be a breezy day with winds from the west at 15 to 20 mph.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 51

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 65

MONDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Showers before sunrise

Low: 55

TUESDAY

Morning showers

Turning partly cloudy

High: 69

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 48

