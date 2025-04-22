A few ideal days before rain returns

When looking at the best of the best when it comes to spring weather.... this is it! So get outside in the next few days and soak in the ideal forecast.

Temperatures start around 50 this morning and we'll warm to 72 this afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a light southeast wind. No rain is expected today.

Rain is also absent from the forecast on Wednesday as high pressure dominates the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will go from 50 in the morning to 78 in the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. It's above average warmth and honestly, spring perfection!

Thursday's forecast turns mostly cloudy and there's a small rain chance that we are watching for the afternoon, but still nothing certain rain-wise that day. Temperatures will top out at 79 degrees.

The next best chance for showers and storms returns on Friday as a cold front passes through our area.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 50

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 72

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 50

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 54

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========