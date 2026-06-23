A few days of sunshine before storm chances return

Dry air, sunshine and mild temperatures are going to highlight the forecast the next few days.

Our Tuesday forecast starts with clear conditions and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. The sky will be sunny throughout the day as temperatures rise to 79 degrees. You won't notice humidity today either!

High pressure is still around on Wednesday, giving us a carbon copy forecast. Temperatures start at 59 and warm to 80 degrees. Winds will shift to the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Most of our Thursday forecast will be dry but moisture and heat are starting to rise. Low pressure is building out to the west during the day as temperatures rise to 83 degrees. I can't rule out an isolated shower, but the better rain chance will come in Thursday night.

Showers are likely Thursday night and throughout most of our Friday forecast. If you have outdoor plans on this day, definitely have an indoor alternative. We'll have a closer look at timing as we get closer to Friday, but I'm seeing signs of waves of showers and storms for most of the day.

Scattered showers and storms will continue on Saturday, too.

The big story next week will be the appearance of both heat and humidity, finally! Highs rise to around the 90-degree mark and we'll also experience more humidity. Pop-up storms will be possible each afternoon due to this combo of heat and humidity.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cooler

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Ample sunshine

Dry and pleasant

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Dry

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild, low humidity

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 65

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