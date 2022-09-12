A fall preview the next few days

Who's ready for a taste of Fall? The first official day of Fall is 10 days away but we are getting a perfect preview of what is to come.
Temperatures start in the upper 50s this morning under a mostly cloudy sky. This is still some of the moisture leftover from Sunday's rain maker. The sky will turn partly cloudy during the day as temperatures only rise to 71 degrees. The lower temperature will be a noticeable change, not to mention the drier air. It's a great day to open the windows!
The sky stays partly cloudy tonight and the temperature cools even more! We'll drop to 54 tonight!
Tuesday is another ideal day with a partly cloudy sky and highs around 73 degrees.
The biggest weather feature to move through this week will be an area of high pressure. This is going to keep the forecast dry all week and into the coming weekend. Temperatures will slowly rise this week, ending up in the low 80s by Thursday and Friday.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 58
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 71
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cool
Low: 54
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Pleasant
High: 73
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool again
Low: 56
