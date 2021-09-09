A fall preview, but how long does it last?

Welcome to a gorgeous start to the day! Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s as the sun rises with a clear sky.

Overall, today's forecast is like a fall preview. The morning hours will be mostly sunny and comfortable. Temperatures climb to 73 by noon and then up to 77 for our high at 4 p.m. It's several degrees below normal and humidity isn't noticeable. The sky will turn partly cloudy this afternoon.

We are back to clear conditions tonight and that will allow the temperature to drop to 55 heading into Friday morning. Friday is another fantastic day with a sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s. Friday night football games will be ideal with kickoff temperatures in the low 70s.

So where's the heat? We will get back into the 80s this weekend as humidity also starts to rise. By Sunday for the Bengals game, highs will increase to the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Dew points will be back in the low 60s so you'll notice a little bit of humidity in the air, but nothing overwhelming.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s for the first part of the coming work week.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 56

THURSDAY

Morning sunshine

Turning partly cloudy

High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool again

Low: 55

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Low humidity

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 57

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts