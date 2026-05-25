A dry Memorial Day forecast, but first, dense fog has developed

Let's start with the good news. Today's forecast will be dry and we'll see more sunshine this afternoon. Your outdoor plans are good to go!
A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning until 9 a.m. All the recent rain has left us with an abundance of low-level moisture. With light winds overnight too, it was the perfect setup for fog.
Once the fog dissipates, the sky will stay mostly cloudy for the remainder of the morning. Then this afternoon, the sky turns partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise to 76-78 degrees. And, yes, it will be dry!
Tonight we'll cool to 60 and I wouldn't be surprised if we see some fog again.
Tuesday's forecast should start dry with mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures climb to the upper 70s, putting us at seasonal levels for the end of May. There will be some moisture heading our way later in the afternoon and evening hours. This is coming up from Kentucky, so our southern locations will see the rain chance first and then it will lift north of the Ohio River late in the day. It's spotty, light rain.
Wednesday should be the most active weather day of the week. Rounds of showers and storms are likely throughout most of the day. Downpours are expected, so again, we'll have to watch out for flooding since the soil will still be rather saturated.
Once that system passes, we'll finally dry out! There are barely any signs of rain in the extended forecast. This dry stretch will be needed, not only to dry things out but just to do normal things like yard work! Highs will be in the mid 70s this coming weekend.
MORNING RUSH
Dense fog
Humid
Low: 61
MEMORIAL DAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 76
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 60
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Late day rain chance
High: 78
TUESDAY NIGHT
Spotty showers
Overcast
Low: 65
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