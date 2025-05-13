A dreary, stormy pattern this week

It's a cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the low 60s. You can feel the moisture in the air!

The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the morning hours. After 12 p.m., scattered showers and storms will develop and barely move on the radar today. The chance for storms will continue through sunset. Highs will be around 73 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast is somewhat similar. There will be isolated morning showers, but again, the best coverage and chance for showers and storms will be in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will reach the mid-70s. Severe weather is not expected on either of these days.

Temperatures will warm quite a bit on Thursday, increasing to 84 degrees. A warm front is lifting during the day, ushering in warmer air. Later that night, storms will move through the Tri-State as the cold front passes.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Cloudy and humid

Afternoon storms likely

High: 73

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 62

