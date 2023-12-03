A dreary day on tap, turning colder

Get ready for another dreary day here in the Tri-State but instead of being on the mild side, temperatures are trending colder.

Temperatures start in the low 40s with a cloudy sky. It's around midday that a brief line of showers will pass through our area. This should be between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. But as this boundary passes, it will increase our wind from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. And then temperatures will start to cool earlier than normal. Our high should be around 47-50 by 2 p.m. and then start cooling from there.





Tonight's forecast will be mostly cloudy and dry with a low of 36 degrees.

Monday brings another window for showers in the Tri-State. Rain should be around to start the day and continue up until the noon hour. The highest chance for rain is in northern Kentucky but north of the Ohio River, scattered showers will be possible as well for the first half of the day. Highs will only climb to 47 tomorrow with a cloudy sky.

SUNDAY MORNING

Cloudy

Mild

Low: 42

SUNDAY

Cloudy and breezy

Isolated midday showers

High: 51

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 36

MONDAY

Scattered showers, especially to the south

Mostly cloudy, cooler

High: 47

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 35

