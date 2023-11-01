A December chill to start November

We saw flurries on Halloween and now unseasonably cold air continues to hold on tight to kick off November. The highs we are seeing today are more normal for the second week of December!
The sky is partly cloudy this morning with lows in the upper 20s. We'll warm to 45 this afternoon as the sky turns sunny. With a light northwest wind, it will feel like upper 30s.
It will be clear and cold tonight with a low of 29.
Thursday forecast starts to show signs of warming and improvement. We'll warm to 52 with a mostly sunny sky.
And Friday gets better too, warming to the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will pick up on Friday from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
We've been watching rain chances for the end of the weekend, but the newest weather models this morning are slowing down this system, keeping rain chances at 20% for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We'll keep an eye on it, but it doesn't look like rain will lead to any big issues for outdoor plans to end the weekend.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 28
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
To sunshine
High: 45
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cold
Low: 29
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
A slight warm up
High: 52
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Still chilly
Low: 35
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports