Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A December chill to start November

Sunshine and chilly temperatures today
This Interactive Fall Foliage Map Shows The Best Days To See Colorful Leaves In Your Area
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
This Interactive Fall Foliage Map Shows The Best Days To See Colorful Leaves In Your Area
Posted at 2023-11-01T03:28:07-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 03:30:43-04

We saw flurries on Halloween and now unseasonably cold air continues to hold on tight to kick off November. The highs we are seeing today are more normal for the second week of December!

The sky is partly cloudy this morning with lows in the upper 20s. We'll warm to 45 this afternoon as the sky turns sunny. With a light northwest wind, it will feel like upper 30s.

It will be clear and cold tonight with a low of 29.

Thursday forecast starts to show signs of warming and improvement. We'll warm to 52 with a mostly sunny sky.

And Friday gets better too, warming to the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will pick up on Friday from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

We've been watching rain chances for the end of the weekend, but the newest weather models this morning are slowing down this system, keeping rain chances at 20% for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We'll keep an eye on it, but it doesn't look like rain will lead to any big issues for outdoor plans to end the weekend.

MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 28

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
To sunshine
High: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cold
Low: 29

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
A slight warm up
High: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Still chilly
Low: 35

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018