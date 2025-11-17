A day of sunshine before rain returns on Tuesday

We will see plenty of sunshine today but get ready, rain is about to take over in the Ohio Valley.

High pressure is in control for our Monday forecast. This will mean plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures start around freezing and warm to 51 degrees. Winds will come in lightly from the northwest today as well.

Low pressure is going to move right over the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, and this is guaranteed to bring rain to the Tri-State. Showers will start tonight after midnight.

Nearly widespread showers will be around as we start the day on Tuesday and drive into work. Widely scattered showers are expected to continue through the noon hour as well. From noon to 6 p.m., the sky will remain overcast, and isolated showers will continue, especially to the southeast. Temperatures will be slow to rise tomorrow. We'll start at 38 degrees and warm to 50 degrees late in the day. All said and done, 0.5" to 1.0" of rain is possible.

WCPO Tuesday morning

WCPO Tuesday evening showers

No rain is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday will be milder with highs in the mid-50s and a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain will come back into the picture for Thursday, but not until the mid-afternoon hours. Showers will spread across the Tri-State mainly after 4 p.m. If you have outdoor plans on Thursday, aim for the morning hours and up through midday. The remainder of the day will be soggy.

Showers will continue on Friday with highs in the low 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 32

MONDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant, but cooler

High: 51

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds return

Showers begin

Low: 38

TUESDAY

Rain likely

Overcast

High: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Drying out

Low: 42

