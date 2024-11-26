A day of sunshine and much colder

Get into that cold weather mindset, today is just the beginning of colder weather!

The sky will be partly cloudy as you head out the door this morning with temperatures in the mid-30s. We'll only warm to 46 this afternoon but at least we'll see plenty of sunshine.

Clouds are rolling right back in tonight and we'll cool to 34.

The story Wednesday is rain. And it's a cold rain as temperatures only rise to 44 degrees. Wednesday is also a big travel day for so many people and the most likely chance for rain is Wednesday afternoon and evening. We already expect slow travel due to the increased volume of people on the road, I would expect even slower-moving traffic once you factor in ongoing rainfall.

WCPO Wednesday evening travel



Rain continues Wednesday night and snow will mix in at times as we head into early Thursday morning. The low is around 36 so we shouldn't see any accumulations or snow-covered roads.

Precipitation will wrap up early on Thursday. Most of your Thanksgiving forecast is overcast and chilly with a high of 43 degrees.

WCPO Thanksgiving Day forecast



If you haven't seen it yet, the extended forecast is brutally cold next week! We'll be looking at highs in the upper 20s, placing us 20 degrees below normal!

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 35

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Cooler

High: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Overcast

Low: 34

WEDNESDAY

Overcast

Afternoon rain likely

High: 44

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Brief winty mix chance

Otherwise cloudy and rainy

Low: 36

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========