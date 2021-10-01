A couple of sunny days before rain returns

Morning temperatures start in the 50s but will quickly warm up to the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday stays dry, so great weather for high school football!
Clouds increase Friday night into Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There is a chance for rain. Majority of our Saturday stays dry. The better chance for rain comes late Saturday into Sunday.
Sunday's highs reach the low to mid 70s. We'll start off with rain first thing in the morning. By noon, it starts to fade out but expect more. The unsettled weather pattern will continue into the middle of next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, which is average for this time of the year.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Above average
High: 80
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mild
Increasing clouds
Low: 57
SATURDAY
Increasing clouds
Late rain
High: 79
SATURDAY NIGHT
Rain moves in
Mild
Low: 64
