A couple days of sunshine

Sunshine is back in the forecast today and it's not the only day we'll see ample sunshine this week!

Temperatures are chilly out the door with lows in the mid to upper 20s. The sky is clear and we'll see sunshine all day today. Temperatures warm to the mid 50s for a noticeably warmer afternoon. High pressure is sitting to the southeast today and again tomorrow.

Tonight we'll cool to 38 under a clear sky.

Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day but this time it will be even warmer outside. We'll warm to 65.

Clouds roll back in on Wednesday as we look at a mostly cloudy sky. But this isn't slowing the warming process too much. We'll start at 45 that morning and warm to 67 degrees.

There's a slight rain chance on Thursday before scattered showers return on Friday. Thursday will be the warmest of the week with highs in the low 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 27

MONDAY

Sunshine

Milder

High: 56

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Not as cold

Low: 38

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 65

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warmer again

Low: 45

