A cool but dry weekend

Northwesterly winds could mean some frost in the mornings
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Mostly sunny downtown
Posted at 4:16 AM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 04:16:39-04

Yesterday was the start of a big change in our weather pattern. After seeing several days close to, or above 80°, we will be below average for most of the next several days. Today we will see mostly sunny skies but our temperatures struggle to reach the upper 50s.

Expected morning lows in the mid to upper 30s for Sunday and Monday mornings.

Sunday is also 10-12 degrees below normal. The cooler-than-average temperatures may bring you to reach for a sweater and light coats to enjoy outdoor activities.

The cooler temperatures will again remind us the "shoulder" season is one that teeters between summer-like temps and a chill.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as warm

High: 59

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 37

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool again

High: 58

