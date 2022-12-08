A complete washout for Thursday

The word of the day is RAIN.
Low pressure is heading into the Ohio Valley and this ensures a shield of rain will be over us from basically 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. During this timeframe, light rain will fall and temperatures will hold relatively steady. We'll start the day at 42 but only warm to 49 degrees. So yes, it will be raining all day but this doesn't mean we'll get a ton of rain out of the system when it's all said and done. We should get between 0.10" to 0.30" of rain total.
We'll still be under the influence of this same system on Friday but the prognosis is not the same. We'll start the day around 43 with a mostly cloudy sky and warm to 53 in the afternoon, still under a mostly cloudy sky. It's in the afternoon hours that isolated showers will develop but they will be short lived and minor. Most of the day should be on the dry side.
Quick note for Saturday's forecast as we need to add rain into the picture. It looked like a minor wave would pass through with just a slight rain chance but the latest weather models are picking up more moisture. Saturday should start dry and mostly cloudy. But in the late afternoon and evening, scattered showers return. So the majority of the day should still be dry, but we'll have to watch the evening hours for a few showers potentially.
Sunday still looks dry, mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 40s. So we are good to go for another dry Bengal's forecast!
MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Light rain begins
Low: 42
THURSDAY
Light rain likely
Overcast, steady temps
High: 49
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
Low: 43
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
isolated afternoon showers
High: 53
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 40
