A complete washout for Thursday

The word of the day is RAIN.

Low pressure is heading into the Ohio Valley and this ensures a shield of rain will be over us from basically 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. During this timeframe, light rain will fall and temperatures will hold relatively steady. We'll start the day at 42 but only warm to 49 degrees. So yes, it will be raining all day but this doesn't mean we'll get a ton of rain out of the system when it's all said and done. We should get between 0.10" to 0.30" of rain total.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday rain total potential



We'll still be under the influence of this same system on Friday but the prognosis is not the same. We'll start the day around 43 with a mostly cloudy sky and warm to 53 in the afternoon, still under a mostly cloudy sky. It's in the afternoon hours that isolated showers will develop but they will be short lived and minor. Most of the day should be on the dry side.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday evening rainfall



Quick note for Saturday's forecast as we need to add rain into the picture. It looked like a minor wave would pass through with just a slight rain chance but the latest weather models are picking up more moisture. Saturday should start dry and mostly cloudy. But in the late afternoon and evening, scattered showers return. So the majority of the day should still be dry, but we'll have to watch the evening hours for a few showers potentially.

Sunday still looks dry, mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 40s. So we are good to go for another dry Bengal's forecast!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Light rain begins

Low: 42

THURSDAY

Light rain likely

Overcast, steady temps

High: 49

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 43

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

isolated afternoon showers

High: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 40

