A cold front passes today, no rain yet again

We are looking at another day of sunshine and warm temperatures here in the Tri-State.

Believe it or not, a cold front will pass through the Ohio Valley later today but it brings very few of the typical cold front effects. We won't see clouds increase nor will we see rainfall. But we will see a wind shift later tonight back to the north. Our Thursday forecast will be sunny with temperatures starting in the low 50s and warming to a high of 77 degrees.

The sky stays clear tonight as lows cool to 53 degrees. Winds shift to the northeast.

Friday's forecast will be a little bit cooler with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. The sky will be mostly sunny and highs top out at 73 degrees.

And Halloween still looks great with a high of 67 degrees and a mostly cloudy sky. Trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

WCPO Halloween Forecast

Sunday is the next possible rain chance but as we mentioned yesterday, the rain chance wasn't a 100% likelihood. The data coming in again this morning shows only isolated rain chances or rain holding off entirely for the day. So for the Bengals game, expect to see a mostly cloudy sky with a high around 68 degrees. But as for rain, we'll call it a 30% chance for now. But definitely keep checking back in for the latest on this forecast.

WCPO Sunday rain chance

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool start

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Warm again

High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 73

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 52

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