A classic fall weekend settles in across the Tri-State

A perfect fall day consists of cool, crisp mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons. And today checks every box across the Tri-State. After morning lows dipped into the 40s, the afternoon brings plenty of sunshine mixed with a few passing clouds, keeping highs in the low 70s.
You’ll notice a slight chill in the air as winds shift from the south to the northwest, a sign of a weak front sliding through the area. The front will pass with little to no rain, only reinforcing that cool, refreshing fall feel.
It’s a picture-perfect setup for a busy fall weekend across Cincinnati, from several outdoor festivals to the Bearcats home game on Saturday. Comfortable afternoons and cool evenings will make it easy to spend plenty of time outside.
The pattern holds steady into next week with a stretch of dry weather and a slow warming trend. Highs will climb back into the mid-70s by Monday and Tuesday, keeping things mild and pleasant well into the week ahead.
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Comfortable
High: 72
SATURDAY TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 48
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 73
SUNDAY TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 49
