A classic fall weekend settles in across the Tri-State

A perfect fall day consists of cool, crisp mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons. And today checks every box across the Tri-State. After morning lows dipped into the 40s, the afternoon brings plenty of sunshine mixed with a few passing clouds, keeping highs in the low 70s.

You’ll notice a slight chill in the air as winds shift from the south to the northwest, a sign of a weak front sliding through the area. The front will pass with little to no rain, only reinforcing that cool, refreshing fall feel.

WCPO Weekend forecast

It’s a picture-perfect setup for a busy fall weekend across Cincinnati, from several outdoor festivals to the Bearcats home game on Saturday. Comfortable afternoons and cool evenings will make it easy to spend plenty of time outside.

The pattern holds steady into next week with a stretch of dry weather and a slow warming trend. Highs will climb back into the mid-70s by Monday and Tuesday, keeping things mild and pleasant well into the week ahead.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Comfortable

High: 72

SATURDAY TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 48

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 73

SUNDAY TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 49

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

