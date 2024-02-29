A chilly Thursday forecast before more rain

The sky will be mostly sunny today but it doesn't come with the comfort we enjoyed earlier in the week.

Temperatures start in the mid 20s with wind chills in the upper teens. We'll warm to 38 by noon and then up to 44 this afternoon at 4 p.m. Seasonal highs for February 29th are closer to 48 degrees, so we are on the cool side.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight and a chilly low of 30.

Rain is back for Friday's forecast. We'll start the day with a mostly cloudy sky and then spotty, light showers will be on the radar for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s so everything is liquid tomorrow.

The weekend brings back sunshine and warmer air. Temperatures bounce back to 60 on Saturday and then up to 68 on Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cold

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Chilly

High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly again

Low: 30

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty rain after noon

High: 48

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 40

