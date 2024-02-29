A chilly Thursday forecast before more rain

The sky will be mostly sunny today but it doesn't come with the comfort we enjoyed earlier in the week.
Temperatures start in the mid 20s with wind chills in the upper teens. We'll warm to 38 by noon and then up to 44 this afternoon at 4 p.m. Seasonal highs for February 29th are closer to 48 degrees, so we are on the cool side.
The sky will be partly cloudy tonight and a chilly low of 30.
Rain is back for Friday's forecast. We'll start the day with a mostly cloudy sky and then spotty, light showers will be on the radar for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s so everything is liquid tomorrow.
The weekend brings back sunshine and warmer air. Temperatures bounce back to 60 on Saturday and then up to 68 on Sunday.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cold
Low: 26
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Chilly
High: 44
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly again
Low: 30
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty rain after noon
High: 48
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 40
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports