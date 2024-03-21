It's going to be a chilly Thursday forecast so grab a coat before you leave this morning.

The sky is partly cloudy and temperatures drop into the mid 20s for a chilly start to the day. We'll warm back to 36 by noon and then up to 47 this afternoon. The sky stays partly cloudy all day with a light east wind.

The next round of low pressure is developing to our west today and it will bring back rain chances on Friday. We should get through the morning hours without rainfall but in the afternoon, scattered, light showers are expected.

Temperatures will be a little milder on Friday, warming to the low 60s but it's just for one day.

Cooler air comes back into the Ohio Valley on Saturday on a breezy northeast wind. We'll only warm to 48 that afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday will be seasonal with a high of 55 and a mostly sunny sky. It will be a gorgeous, early spring day.

The next best chance for rain is on Tuesday with a stronger round of low pressure. After that, it will be Friday. As long as this timing stands, we should be dry for Reds Opening Day. Thursday high should be in the upper 50s!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 25

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Chilly

High: 47

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool and dry

Low: 31

FRIDAY

Scattered showers

Mostly cloudy, warmer

High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers continues

Overcast

Low: 37

