A chilly end to the weekend

It was a borderline chilly one yesterday as our afternoon high was stuck in the mid 50s with breezy conditions. Our winds aren't changing or slowing down much for today either. This is leading to an even colder start as we are in the 30s with a brisk wind chill. The issue there is that we could see some areas of frost. This is most likely north of the Ohio River into Ohio and Indiana.

As we work through the day it will be another chilly one, with temperatures only into the mid/upper 50s once again. That is roughly 10-degrees below normal for late April. The wind won't be as breezy, but still northwesterly at 10 mph. That means you may need the jacket throughout the day. At least we should see plenty of sunshine.

For tonight we have been placed under a Frost Advisory from 1am-9am. We could see some areas get close to 33° for a low tonight/waking up tomorrow morning.

Monday, after the cold start, is the start to our rebound as temperatures return to the mid 60s. Slightly cooler than normal, but at least much closer with a high of 65°. It will be mostly sunny again as well.

Tuesday we are back to normal and that will also bring in a chance at some rain as well. This looks best later in the evening, but we will monitor it and hammer down any changes that may occur. Tuesday's high will be around 67°.

