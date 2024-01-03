A brief window of sunshine

Clouds finally broke up overnight and this allowed temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 20s. While it's a colder start to the day, we'll end up milder this afternoon.

The sky starts mostly clear but clouds will filter back in during the day as temperatures rise to 43 degrees. It should be mostly cloudy by the evening drive. There's a weak system passing through the area this evening and overnight and it could produce a few flurries.

Thursday will be colder behind this minor system. We'll only warm to 37 degrees during the day. But it does look like clouds will decrease during the day, giving us some afternoon sunshine.

We are still monitoring the weekend forecast closely. In the last 24 hours, the weather models have continued to show a more southern track on the area of low pressure. While this still gives us a chance for snow and even rain at times on Saturday, the track is resulting in lower snowfall expectations. Is that the final forecast? Nope! We still expect to see shifts and adjustments in the system. We should get a lot more clarity in the next 48 hours. For now, the forecast for Saturday is light snow with a mix of rain at times as temperatures warm to 37 degrees. Winds won't be high and if snow does accumulate, it will come down at a slow pace.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Colder

Low: 28

WEDNESDAY

Clouds increase

Late day flurries

High: 43

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Flurries

Low: 27

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy start

To mostly clear

High: 37

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 22

