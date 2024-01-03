A brief window of sunshine

Clouds finally broke up overnight and this allowed temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 20s. While it's a colder start to the day, we'll end up milder this afternoon.
The sky starts mostly clear but clouds will filter back in during the day as temperatures rise to 43 degrees. It should be mostly cloudy by the evening drive. There's a weak system passing through the area this evening and overnight and it could produce a few flurries.
Thursday will be colder behind this minor system. We'll only warm to 37 degrees during the day. But it does look like clouds will decrease during the day, giving us some afternoon sunshine.
We are still monitoring the weekend forecast closely. In the last 24 hours, the weather models have continued to show a more southern track on the area of low pressure. While this still gives us a chance for snow and even rain at times on Saturday, the track is resulting in lower snowfall expectations. Is that the final forecast? Nope! We still expect to see shifts and adjustments in the system. We should get a lot more clarity in the next 48 hours. For now, the forecast for Saturday is light snow with a mix of rain at times as temperatures warm to 37 degrees. Winds won't be high and if snow does accumulate, it will come down at a slow pace.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Colder
Low: 28
WEDNESDAY
Clouds increase
Late day flurries
High: 43
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Cloudy
Flurries
Low: 27
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy start
To mostly clear
High: 37
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Colder
Low: 22
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports