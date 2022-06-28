A break in humidity continues, rain holds off until Friday

We are waking up to a refreshing start to Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to low 50s. The sky will be mostly clear for the drive into work too.
Dry air is still dominating today's forecast so you won't notice humidity again. Temperatures are going to rise to 81 this afternoon but unlike yesterday, we'll see a few more clouds. Those will pop in for a few hours this afternoon, especially to the south. It's another easy, ideal weather day!
The sky becomes mostly clear tonight and that allows the temperature to drop to the mid 50s again. It's another night you can open the windows if you'd like.
Heat starts to build a bit more quickly for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. And in that same time, humidity levels will rise daily. Wednesday we'll warm to 87, then 92 on Thursday and the same on Friday. Friday also comes with a dew point of 70, so it will be hot and humid to end the week!
When it comes to rain, there are chances that we are monitoring from Friday through Sunday. Currently, it still looks like Saturday is our best chance for scattered showers and storms. Anything that pops up locally on Friday should be isolated. Sunday's rain chance is highly dependent on where the cold front stalls. You can see in the weather models that it's going to stall somewhere in the Ohio or Tennessee Valley. If it's a little more north, we could see spotty rain chances again on Sunday. So check back for updates! Monday still looks mostly sunny and dry with a high of 86 for 4th of July.
