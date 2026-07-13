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A break from the rain and the return of heat

A seasonal start to the week before heat builds
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
A break from the rain and the return of heat
Heat wave
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Sunshine is back in the Tri-State today after a weekend filled with clouds and rounds of rainfall.

High pressure is sitting over the Midwest this week and this will do a few things for us:

  • Dry stretch of days
  • Slow rise in heat
  • Produce another heat wave, but not as extreme as the last one

The sky will be sunny on Monday as temperatures go from 69 degrees in the morning hours to the imd 80s this afternoon. This is considered "normal" for this time of year. Winds will come in lightly from the northeast as well.

Monday high temperatures
Monday high temperatures

Sunshine will again be back on Tuesday as highs climb to 88 degrees. Humidity is still present, pushing heat index values in the mid 90s.

Frontier League All Star Home Run Derby - Tuesday
Frontier League All Star Home Run Derby - Tuesday

The same ridge of high pressure will be around on Wednesday, giving us a 3rd day in a row of dry weather. For area farmers or outdoor construction crews, this stretch of dry weather is something to capitalize on! But heat will also start to build a bit more. We should warm to 90 on Wednesday with sunshine. The heat index will approach 100 degrees as well.

I'm not really seeing signs of rainfall this week. Highs will be in the low 90s through Friday, giving us a small heat wave in the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Pleasant
Low: 69

MONDAY
Sunshine
A bit humid
High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Warm and dry
Low: 68

TUESDAY
Sunshine
Warmer
High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Warm, dry
Low: 70

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