A break from the rain and the return of heat

Sunshine is back in the Tri-State today after a weekend filled with clouds and rounds of rainfall.

High pressure is sitting over the Midwest this week and this will do a few things for us:



Dry stretch of days

Slow rise in heat

Produce another heat wave, but not as extreme as the last one

The sky will be sunny on Monday as temperatures go from 69 degrees in the morning hours to the imd 80s this afternoon. This is considered "normal" for this time of year. Winds will come in lightly from the northeast as well.

WCPO Monday high temperatures

Sunshine will again be back on Tuesday as highs climb to 88 degrees. Humidity is still present, pushing heat index values in the mid 90s.

WCPO Frontier League All Star Home Run Derby - Tuesday

The same ridge of high pressure will be around on Wednesday, giving us a 3rd day in a row of dry weather. For area farmers or outdoor construction crews, this stretch of dry weather is something to capitalize on! But heat will also start to build a bit more. We should warm to 90 on Wednesday with sunshine. The heat index will approach 100 degrees as well.

I'm not really seeing signs of rainfall this week. Highs will be in the low 90s through Friday, giving us a small heat wave in the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 69

MONDAY

Sunshine

A bit humid

High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Warm and dry

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Warmer

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Warm, dry

Low: 70

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