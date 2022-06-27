We are in for a break from heat and humidity here for several days. And with very little rain expected this week, it might be time to water your plants or even the yard!
Monday morning starts with few clouds and cooler temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. A cold front is now off to our east and in the wake of it, it will be a mostly sunny, dry and comfortable day. Temperatures only warm to 78 this afternoon!
Tonight will be a great night to open the windows as temperatures dip into the mid 50s. With no detectable humidity, this is one of those rare, refreshing summer nights.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday is mostly sunny with a high of 86 and Thursday is also dry, mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 92. Humidity will rise very slowly in the next 4 days, but nothing overwhelming or overly noticeable.
The next chance for rain will be later Friday afternoon and evening. At this point, it looks isolated. The best chance for rain over the holiday weekend will be on Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible during the day. Sunday and the 4th of July currently look dry with highs in the mid 80s.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 60
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Lower humidity
High: 78
MONDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool and pleasant
Low: 55
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Mild, dry
High: 81
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Comfortable again
Low: 56
