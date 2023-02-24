A blast of cold air, but for how long?

There's no doubt about it, you'll feel the difference in temperatures today! We are look at a 25 degree temperature drop.

The sky is mostly clear this morning with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. We'll warm to 39 by the noon hour and then up to only 45 this afternoon. That is a full 25 degrees colder than Thursday's high. Winds will come in from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

A weak system develops tonight and it will bring in more clouds and eventually the chance for a wintry mix. Lows drop to 30 tonight.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wintry mix chance on Saturday morning



The chance for a rain/snow mix will be around on Saturday morning. For some, this will be leaning more toward snow but it's not going to stick to the roads after all the warmth we've seen this week. Clouds decrease after 11 a.m. Saturday and we'll warm to 52 tomorrow.

Sunday's forecast turns milder and pleasant. The day starts with a low of 37 and warms to 57.

WCPO Weekend Planner



The next weather story is a chance for showers and storms on Monday along with more windy weather. Highs will increase to the mid 60s and the best chance for storms will be in the afternoon hours.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Much colder

Low: 30

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Chilly

High: 45

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Wintry mix chance

Low: 30

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 52

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 37

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Milder

High: 57

