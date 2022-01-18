A bit milder today but is more snow coming soon?

While the story today is about a little more warmth and a few more rays of sunshine, another system is rolling through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday, bringing a chance for rain, a wintry mix and even snow for some of us! And yes, this could mean some more accumulating snow.
Tuesday starts mostly cloudy with a low of 23 degrees. The sky turns partly cloudy during the day with a light south wind. That pushes temperatures closer to 40 degrees. But if you live east of Cincinnati, expect your high to be a little lower due to snow cover. Here's a better look at today's temperature spread around 4 p.m.:
Temperatures stay on the mild side overnight, only cooling to 37 degrees. The sky will be mostly cloudy ahead of our approaching cold front.
A cold front will pass through the area early in Wednesday's forecast. This means that our warmest air of the day happens prior to the noon hour. It will also produce some spotty light rain in the late morning and early afternoon hours. But the temperature will be falling quickly behind the front. This starts the process of turning the rain into a wintry mix and eventually snow.
Most of the wintry mix will happen between 2-5 p.m. Then the colder air turns this precipitation over to snow closer to 5-6 p.m. It doesn't look like everyone will see snow out of this system. Currently, the best chance is along and south of the Ohio River. The models keep wobbling between snow as far north as Cincinnati with a fresh dusting tomorrow evening, to a cutoff 30-40 miles south of the city.
At this point, I wouldn't be surprised if we get a quick dusting up to around 1.5" of snow on Wednesday evening with the best chance south of the Ohio River. This could impact travel mainly after 5 p.m. to midnight. It looks like the best chance for snow is south of us into central and eastern Kentucky yet again.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 23
TUESDAY
A bit milder
Partly cloudy
High: 40
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 37
WEDNESDAY
Spotty showers
Evening snow chance
High: 42
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Flurries continue
Big temperature drop
Low: 19
