A bit cooler but sunshine returns

We are strolling down easy street when it comes to the forecast. We have more sunshine on tap in the days ahead and mild temperatures!
Monday starts with a clear sky and a low around 28 degrees. We'll warm to 40 by noon and then up to 49 degrees. While it's not as warm as the weekend, it's still above average. And it's a sunny day so soak it in!
The sky turns partly cloudy on Tuesday but you'll still see plenty of hit or miss sunshine. Temperatures are just like today, in the upper 40s.
We'll turn a bit warmer on Wednesday with a high of 53 and a partly cloudy sky.
It's still dry and mild on Thursday. We'll warm to 57 as clouds start to build. It's Thursday night that we should see some showers move back into the Ohio Valley. The chance for rain will hang around on Friday as well but any rain should be light and isolated during the day.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 28
MONDAY
Sunshine
Not as warm
High: 49
MONDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Cool
Low: 28
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Above average
High: 49
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cool and dry
Low: 29
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports