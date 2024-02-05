A bit cooler but sunshine returns

We are strolling down easy street when it comes to the forecast. We have more sunshine on tap in the days ahead and mild temperatures!

Monday starts with a clear sky and a low around 28 degrees. We'll warm to 40 by noon and then up to 49 degrees. While it's not as warm as the weekend, it's still above average. And it's a sunny day so soak it in!

The sky turns partly cloudy on Tuesday but you'll still see plenty of hit or miss sunshine. Temperatures are just like today, in the upper 40s.

We'll turn a bit warmer on Wednesday with a high of 53 and a partly cloudy sky.

It's still dry and mild on Thursday. We'll warm to 57 as clouds start to build. It's Thursday night that we should see some showers move back into the Ohio Valley. The chance for rain will hang around on Friday as well but any rain should be light and isolated during the day.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 28

MONDAY

Sunshine

Not as warm

High: 49

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Cool

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Above average

High: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool and dry

Low: 29

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========