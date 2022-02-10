A bit cooler and dry today

Cooler temperatures are the headline in today's weather story. After hitting 51 on Wednesday, you'll notice the drop in temperatures as we only warm to 40 today.

We are now behind the cold front and that has allowed cooler air to filter in locally. We'll start at 31 and warm to 40 today under a partly cloudy sky.

Another system is coming in on Friday and this time it's an Alberta Clipper. In February, these are normally quick snow producers for us, but not this time. Temperatures will warm to around 50 tomorrow which keeps our precipitation liquid with this system. Could we see a few snowflakes mix in in the morning hours? Maybe. But rain is really the story. Rain chances start before the noon hour and linger into the evening. It will also be a breezy day with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Cold Front



Friday's system departs quickly leaving us with a colder weekend. Saturday is mostly cloudy with a high of 33 and Sunday is partly sunny with a high of 31. But we don't have any precipitation issues on either day.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Cool and dry

Low: 31

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler

High: 40

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Rounds of rain

Cloudy and breezy

High: 50

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain ends

Temps cool quickly

Low: 29

==========

