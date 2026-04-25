A beautiful weekend on tap

Waking up this morning we are dry and mild. Expect temperatures to hover around 60° until 9am.

As we move through the day we see sunny skies and temps topping out in the mid 70s. Still above average but cooler than where we've been.

It will be absolutely perfect for FCC and Reds tonight.

Moving into Sunday, things stay quiet and pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs slightly cooler in the low 70s.

Looking ahead to next week, the weather signals another system approaching, bringing increasing chances for precipitation on Tuesday. There are indications of a strong set of storms with significantly cooling behind it.

THIS MORNING

Dry

Mild

Low: 59

TODAY

Mostly Clear

Dry

High: 75

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Low: 47

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

High: 73

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