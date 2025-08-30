A beautiful Labor Day weekend

Cincinnati is in for a perfect holiday weekend with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
Saturday will be sunny with highs near 77, then turning cooler during the Reds evening game. Saturday night will be cool, dropping into the low 50s.
Sunday looks just as nice with highs near 80. If you’re heading to the big fireworks show at 9 p.m., expect a crisp evening around 68.
Labor Day stays warm and mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
After Monday, rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday, then a real taste of fall with highs in the upper 60s by late week.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 77
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 54
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Beautiful
High: 79
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Calm
Low: 56
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports