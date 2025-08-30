A beautiful Labor Day weekend

Cincinnati is in for a perfect holiday weekend with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Saturday will be sunny with highs near 77, then turning cooler during the Reds evening game. Saturday night will be cool, dropping into the low 50s.

Sunday looks just as nice with highs near 80. If you’re heading to the big fireworks show at 9 p.m., expect a crisp evening around 68.

Labor Day stays warm and mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

After Monday, rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday, then a real taste of fall with highs in the upper 60s by late week.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 77

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 54

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Beautiful

High: 79

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Calm

Low: 56

