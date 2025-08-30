Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A beautiful Labor Day weekend

Much cooler late next week
Summer Sunset
Posted

Cincinnati is in for a perfect holiday weekend with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Saturday will be sunny with highs near 77, then turning cooler during the Reds evening game. Saturday night will be cool, dropping into the low 50s.

Sunday looks just as nice with highs near 80. If you’re heading to the big fireworks show at 9 p.m., expect a crisp evening around 68.

Labor Day stays warm and mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

After Monday, rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday, then a real taste of fall with highs in the upper 60s by late week.

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 77

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 54

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Beautiful
High: 79

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Calm
Low: 56

