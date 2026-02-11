A 20-degree drop in temperatures, how long until warmer air returns

We hit 61 degrees on Tuesday!

Unfortunately, we will not do that again, but there is more warm air coming back next week.

Temperatures start in the upper 20s this morning under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will slowly decrease today, revealing a partly cloudy sky for this afternoon. Temperatures only warm to 40 degrees.

It will get even colder tonight with a mostly clear sky. We'll dip to 23 degrees.

Thursday is a repeat forecast with a high of 38 degrees. The sky will be mostly cloudy. Friday warms a bit more to 46 degrees, but once again, it's mostly cloudy.

The next area of low pressure will move into the region over the weekend. It looks like it won't arrive until Saturday night. So we'll have a dry forecast on Valentine's Day as temperatures rise into the low 50s. Then, rain showers begin Saturday night and will continue through midday Sunday.

Warmer air is still on the way for next week. Highs will start at 53 on Monday and warm closer to 60 degrees for both Wednesday and Thursday.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 28

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 23

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cold

High: 38

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 24

