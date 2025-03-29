9 First Warning Weather Alert Day Tomorrow: Potential severe weather

Tomorrow is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.
This weekend will have a fair share of active weather. To start things off, though it's not too bad. We will be in the low to mid 60s to kick off our day. Mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions stick around for the majority of today and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s.
Kids Opening Day kicks off at 11:15am and looks decent. Windy and warm through the early afternoon hours. First pitch is at 4:10pm. This would more than likely be the earliest we see some spotty showers move in, but we'd have to be unlucky to have it be anything more than a spotty shower during the game.
Overnight and into tomorrow morning we will be seeing off and on rain for some of us and even a few downpours. There's a chance for a few storms tomorrow morning but that is not our severe threat.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued an ENHANCED RISK for tomorrow afternoon, a category 3 out of 5 for severe storms. These storms could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes.
After the rain and storm chances in the morning, we get a break in the action. However, a new batch of showers and storms is likely into the evening after 9 pm. Please keep in mind the timing could change, and it's important to stay weather aware.
THIS MORNING
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 60
TODAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty afternoon rain chance
High: 76
TONIGHT
Spotty rain likely
Overcast
Low: 58
SUNDAY
Morning showers
Afternoon thunderstorms possible
Strong storms, potentially severe late
High: 72
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports