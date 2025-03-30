Watch Now
9 First Warning Weather Alert Day: Timing out our severe weather threat

Tracking severe weather threats
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Threats
Today is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

The Storm Prediction Center has had us under an enhanced risk for severe weather since it's 3 day outlook and that remains the case today. This is category 3 out of 5, for severe weather. All forms of severe weather will be possible with these storms, including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes.

TIMING

Downpours started this morning around 5am and we will see the chance for hit and miss showers and storms all day. However, our severe threat isn't until this evening.

Once we get closer to 5pm it will be smart to head inside for the day.

We could see a few rounds of strong to severe storms from 5pm-10pm. Each of these rounds/cells could produce 60+mph winds, large hail and an isolated tornado threat.

After the first round or two of strong cells moves through, then it's the line/front that makes its way in. This is when we see the best threat for straight-line winds but still with an isolated spin-up tornado possible. This will be closer to 10pm with the current timing.

By midnight, the severe stuff looks to be off to our east and we just deal with lingering showers overnight an maybe sticking around for the early commute tomorrow.

Then all eyes turn to Wednesday as we are already placed in SPC's outlook for another round of strong and severe storms Wednesday evening into early Thursday.

THIS MORNING
Showers moving in
A few isolated storms
Low: 60

TODAY
Morning & midday showers
Strong storms, potentially severe, later on
High: 72

TONIGHT
Severe threat past midnight
Falling temperatures
Low: 49

TOMORROW
Cooler
Cloudy
High: 55

